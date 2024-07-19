Final Deadpool & Wolverine Trailer Reveals Cameos From Lady Deadpool And X-23

With just one week to go until the movie hits theaters, Marvel Studios has released the final trailer for "Deadpool & Wolverine." Viewers beware, those who are averse to spoilers may want to turn back as this one comes with some pretty major reveals. For everyone else, buckle up because there is a ton of action here and, more than that, a surprising shift in tone for the R-rated, typically comedy-heavy superhero franchise. Get ready to see the emotional side of Wade Wilson.

Whereas some of the early footage from "Deadpool & Wolverine" leaned into jokes about cocaine and more expected fare, this trailer has an almost somber tone to it. We hear Ryan Reynolds sounding more emotional than perhaps he's ever sounded before as this character. Hugh Jackman's Wolverine is also in a new mode here. We're accustomed to seeing the mutant angry, but there's a bitterness to him. Now for the really big stuff; we get our best look yet at Lady Deadpool in all of her glory and it's confirmed that Dafne Keen is back as X-23 for the first time since 2017's "Logan."

While one assumes that Marvel is still keeping a lot of this movie's secrets locked up until opening weekend, they dropped a bomb by revealing Keen, who was a huge part of closing Jackman's tenure as Wolverine before he decided to un-retire for this film. It would have been one heck of a surprise for fans, but it's out there now and it's worth talking about.