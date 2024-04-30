One Jedi In Star Wars: The Acolyte Couldn't Stop Breaking Lightsabers

The Disney+ era of "Star Wars" has by all accounts been a mixed bag, but upcoming murder mystery series "The Acolyte" seems like a promising addition to the universe's canon for a few key reasons. Among them is its dynamic and ambitious action, which has been hyped in pre-release press and is briefly on display in the show's first trailer. In it, warriors draw their lightsabers against an unseen force in the forest, two fighters face off in a wuxia-inspired showdown, and at one point a character even pulls a knife — a rarity in this world of Force and saber-driven violence.

The "Acolyte" cast has admitted that one of the saga's most famous fights, the showdown between Qui-Gon Jin, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Darth Maul in the imperfect yet vital prequel "Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace," was both a reference point during production and a bar they aimed to clear with their own work. It should come as no surprise, then, that some lightsabers got broken in the process.

The saber-breaking culprit in question was apparently Dafne Keen, the actress who rose to fame holding her own against Hugh Jackman in "Logan" before headlining "His Dark Materials" on HBO. In an interview for Total Film magazine, Keen admitted she went through a few custom-made props while shooting the new "Star Wars" show. "I broke three lightsabers," Keen explained, noting that the first weapon she used didn't quite fit her. "They were custom-sized to me, because I'm shorter than everyone else. My original saber was regular-sized, which was too long and kept hitting the ground. So they made me shorter ones."