A Quick Guide To Star Wars: The Acolyte's High Republic Setting

The latest chapter in the ongoing "Star Wars" saga is upon us in the form of "The Acolyte." The new live-action series hails from Leslye Headland ("Russian Doll") and has been in the works for some time. The show will not only be centering on new characters in a galaxy far, far away, but will be taking us to a largely unexplored era in the larger "Star Wars" timeline: The High Republic.

Disney and Lucasfilm recently released the first trailer for "The Acolyte," which is full of Jedis and drenched in darkness. But as fans will surely note, there are lots of Jedi here, something we haven't seen as much on-screen since the prequels. That's because the High Republic takes place hundreds of years before the events of the original films. However, this show has the interesting distinction of taking place at the very end of the High Republic era, roughly 100 years before the events of the prequel trilogy. To help provide a bit of context, the official synopsis for the show reads as follows:

An investigation into a shocking crime spree pits a respected Jedi Master against a dangerous warrior from his past. As more clues emerge, they travel down a dark path where sinister forces reveal all is not what it seems...

So, what is the High Republic, exactly? Is there anything that fans need to know before watching this show since we're coming in at the tail end of the era in question? While one could fall down a near-bottomless rabbit hole here, we're going to go over the need-to-know basics of the High Republic and offer some suggestions for those who want to dive deeper before the show arrives this summer.