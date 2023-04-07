New Star Wars Timeline Revealed, Will Explore The First Jedi And The Galaxy After Rise Of Skywalker

"Star Wars" Celebration 2023 came out swinging thanks to Lucasfilm's Studio Showcase, a panel that saw three new "Star Wars" films announced along with trailers and details on the next wave of live-action series. Perhaps most notably, for all the nerds who care about such things (me; I'm "the nerds"), Lucasfilm also revealed a handy dandy official timeline for a galaxy far, far away. It breaks down the history of the franchise into nine distinct periods, starting with "Dawn of the Jedi" and ending with "New Jedi Order."

"Dawn of the Jedi," as the name implies, covers the discovery of the Force and the emergence of the first Force users. James Mangold, director of "Logan" and the upcoming "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny," is now confirmed to be helming a film that takes place during this era. It's an epoch that has yet to be fully examined in the modern canon, although it shares its name with a Dark Horse Comics series launched in 2012.

The next two eras, "The Old Republic" and "The High Republic," cover the thousands of years between "Dawn of the Jedi" and "Fall of the Jedi," a period referring to Sidious/Palpatine's rise to power and Order 66 (as depicted in the prequel trilogy and prequel-era animated shows). "The Old Republic" tellingly (?) shares its name with the pre-Disney MMORPG released in 2011, which centered on the war between the Galactic Republic and the Sith Empire.

As for "The High Republic," that era is being explored in a transmedia initiative that finds the Republic and the original Jedi Order operating at the height of their power a few centuries before the prequel trilogy. Leslye Headland's live-action series "The Acolyte" will further zero in on this period, picking up 100 years prior to "The Phantom Menace."