Star Wars Series The Acolyte Was Pitched As 'Frozen Meets Kill Bill,' First Matrix-Like Footage Revealed

Star Wars Celebration is happening right now in the U.K. and we are learning an awful lot about the future of a galaxy far, far away, both on the big and small screen. The opening day panel was all about the future of "Star Wars," and those in attendance were treated to a first look at the upcoming series "The Acolyte," which is set in The High Republic era, long before the beginning of the prequels. We're going back hundreds of years in the timeline, and the furthest back we've ever seen in live-action.

/Film was in attendance at the panel, and we've got all the details shared by the cast and crew, as well as a description of the footage that was shown. Showrunner Leslye Headland stepped out on stage to share what she could about what they're cooking up. "This is when the bad guys are outnumbered, they are the underdogs" she explained, also adding that there will be "lots of Jedi" and that it was pitched as "Frozen" meets "Kill Bill." For those familiar with The High Republic era from the books over the past few years, this should not come as a surprise. We also learned that this show will feature the first-ever Wookiee Jedi master in live-action, named Kelnagga (though the spelling is currently unclear).

"There isn't really a war for our 'Star Wars,'" Headland intriguingly added, saying that she went back to George Lucas' inspirations, such as Samurai movies and Akira Kurosawa. Shaw Brothers movies like "Come Drink With Me" were cited as an inspiration for the stunts in the show as well. The cast joined Headland on stage, including Amandla Stenberg, Lee Jung-jae, Manny Jacinto, Dafne Keen, Charlie Barnett, Rebecca Henderson, Jodie Turner-Smith, and Joonas Suotamo.