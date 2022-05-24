Star Wars Series The Acolyte Will Draw On Wuxia Martial Arts Films

"Star Wars" has always taken inspiration from a myriad of sources that go well beyond pulp sci-fi works like "Flash Gordon." Besides spaghetti Westerns, a galaxy far, far away was famously inspired by the films of director Akira Kurosawa, most notably his 1954 samurai movie "Seven Samurai" and 1958 adventure flick "The Hidden Fortress." Similarly, the sub-cultures of the 1950s and '60s have long informed George Lucas' creation, which is how we ended up with such fan-favorite elements as Dex's diner from "Star Wars: Attack of the Clones" and the cyborg street biker gang in "The Book of Boba Fett." Yes, siree, everybody loves those things and has never once complained about them online.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, "Russian Doll" co-creator Leslye Headland talked about the cinematic influences on her own live-action "Star Wars" series, "The Acolyte." She explained:

"['The Mandalorian' creator] Jon Favreau said that when you're working in this world, you want to go back to what George [Lucas] was inspired by. There were westerns and then of course, Akira Kurosawa samurai films, and the fact that he originally offered [the role of] Obi-Wan Kenobi to Toshiro Mifune."

Both "The Mandalorian" and its spin-off, "The Book of Boba Fett," draw heavily from Westerns and samurai film tropes in particular. However, for "The Acolyte," Headland looked less to classic Japanese cinema and more to Chinese martial arts movies (specifically, wuxia flicks) for inspiration.