Star Wars Prequel Series The Acolyte Reveals A Few Key Details

Prepare to be overwhelmed by the sheer amount of "Star Wars" projects that Lucasfilm has planned for the next few years. Just because we aren't in the middle of an ongoing trilogy doesn't mean there will be any shortage of lightsabers and space adventures to marvel at — in addition to the many trilogies still in the works, Disney+ seemingly has an infinite list of upcoming TV projects with the "Star Wars" stamp.

First up is "Obi-Wan Kenobi," set to arrive later this month on May 27, 2022. Later in the summer, Diego Luna is expected to take center stage in "Andor," and a third season of "The Mandolorian" is still expected to cap off the year (or at least start 2023 with a bang). "Ahsoka" is set for 2023 and that's still not all. Also looming on the horizon is a mysterious new series codenamed "Grammar Rodeo," and another project we know slightly more about: "The Acolyte." Set in the waning days of the High Republic Era, the series will tackle a time period that's been explored in the canon "Star Wars" novels but never before seen on-screen: rumor has it the show will delve into the return of the Sith and the emergence of their Dark Side powers. While actual plot details remain scarce, Vanity Fair's recent look at the upcoming chapter of Star Wars tv provides some intriguing details.