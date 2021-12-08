Star Wars Series The Acolyte Adds Amandla Stenberg To The Cast

"Star Wars" discourse has been pretty focused on the upcoming "The Book of Boba Fett," but let's not forget Disney+ is going all-in with their "Star Wars" shows and have, at my last count, seven hundred and forty-three different "Star Wars" shows in production. Some of them are self-explanatory — you know what you're in for with "Obi-Wan Kenobi" or "Andor." But they have one announced show called "The Acolyte" that raised some eyebrows.

The dictionary definition of acolyte is a person assisting the celebrant in a religious service or procession. Who is the acolyte and what are they an acolyte of, exactly? Could go either way, but since the Jedi already have padawans, I'd say this sounds Sith-y to me.

While we don't have many answers as to what's going on with this show, this evening the news broke that "The Acolyte" has found its lead in Amandla Stenberg ("The Hate U Give" and "The Hunger Games).