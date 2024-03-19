Star Wars Takes Us Back To The High Republic In First Trailer For The Acolyte

It's now been five years since Lucasfilm and parent company Disney made a new "Star Wars" film. Instead, stories about that galaxy far, far away have been chronicled in Disney+ TV shows and in a multimedia project of books and comics that you might not even be aware of: "Star Wars: The High Republic."

Set a few centuries before the Skywalker Saga begins in "The Phantom Menace" (returning to theaters this May), "The High Republic" is so named because it follows the Republic and the Jedi Order at the height of their powers. The Sith are in hiding, believed to have been vanquished, and the Jedi instead face a pirate horde called the Nihil.

These two modes of "Star Wars" storytelling combine in "The Acolyte," a new Disney+ series set during the High Republic era. We at /Film previously saw series footage at the 2023 "Star Wars" celebration (where creators of "The Acolyte" described the series as "Frozen" meets "Kill Bill"). Now, the series' first trailer has dropped online and you can catch your own glimpse into the past of the "Star Wars" universe.