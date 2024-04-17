The Acolyte Will Include A Lightsaber Battle That Could Top Star Wars' Best Fights

With a string of mysterious murders at its center, "The Acolyte" is set to be the "Star Wars" equivalent of detective fiction — although the show's first trailer also makes it clear that it won't forfeit any action for the sake of its mysteries. That first look features a martial arts-inspired face-off, a Force-fueled knife fight, and a forest showdown that begins with an ominous red lightsaber cutting through the trees.

According to series star Dafne Keen, who spoke with Entertainment Weekly about the new show earlier this month, "The Acolyte" isn't just trying to match the action sequences of past "Star Wars" shows; it's trying to beat them. "It was very much: We want to top the Darth Maul fight — the most iconic fight, I think, in the 'Star Wars' cinematic universe," Keen told EW. There's a good reason the climactic Darth Maul battle is a reference point for the series: "The Acolyte" takes place about 100 years before "Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace," so Maul is, chronologically, one of the closest major villains to the show's timeline.

"It's such an amazing fight and we were all so excited about the saber fights," Keen continued. "There's such a skill and a craft to it that it feels so OG 'Star Wars' and feels so impressive when you see it as a viewer." The actor, who is playing a Padawan named Jecki Leon in the series, said that Maul's confrontation with Qui-Gon Jin and Obi-Wan Kenobi was often mentioned as a comparison point during production. "That was a very frequent conversation we had," Keen told the outlet. It shows: the first trailer features a fighter — possibly Amandla Stenberg's Mae — showing off a wuxia-inspired aerial front flip that features a level of showmanship rarely seen in live-action outside of "The Phantom Menace."