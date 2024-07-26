Let's Explain As Many Deadpool Variants As We Can From Deadpool & Wolverine

This article contains major spoilers for "Deadpool & Wolverine," so proceed with caution!

"Deadpool & Wolverine" isn't just packed with a bunch of Marvel cameos from the "X-Men" and "Fantastic Four" movies from 20th Century Fox (as well as the return of Wesley Snipes as Blade). It's also filled with a bunch of Deadpool variants. It only makes sense when you consider the fact that we're currently in The Multiverse Saga of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, not to mention the fact that Marvel Comics has an entire Deadpool Corps. of infinitely strange versions of Wade Wilson, ranging from a dog version called Dogpool to a zombified floating head called Headpool.

Since Deadpool has such a weird history in the pages of Marvel Comics, and some of the less comics-obsessed audiences probably don't know about all the weirder sides of Deadpool, we figured a breakdown of the most prominent Deadpool variants was in order. While most of them are actually in normal Deadpool suits of varying heights, there are some drastically different versions of Deadpool, including at least one that doesn't come from the pages of Marvel Comics, but has a special place in Ryan Reynolds' heart.

So let's take a closer look at as many of the Deadpool variants we can identify from the end of "Deadpool & Wolverine."