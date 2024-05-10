Deadpool's Beloved Pet, Dogpool, Is Played By Britain's Ugliest Dog

Shawn Levy's upcoming satirical superhero flick "Deadpool & Wolverine" will star Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman as the title characters, two bickering vigilantes who have very different approaches to their vigilantism. Wolverine, while impulsive, makes sure he is in the moral right before he activates his switchblade knuckles and begins stabbing bad guys. Deadpool is more of a "shoot first, never ask questions" antihero, painfully aware of his own place in a massive media franchise; Deadpool regularly breaks the fourth wall and lambastes the company that made the film he's in.

Deadpool is also weirdly compassionate when it comes to the people and animals he loves. He will happily decapitate a bad guy and joke about his victim's misery, but then return home to his beloved Vanessa (Morena Baccarin) where they will cuddle, make goo-goo eyes at one another, and engage in sexual acts not usually seen in films produced by the Disney Corporation.

In this new film, Deadpool will also accumulate a pet dog whom he will name, naturally, Dogpool. In Marvel comics, Dogpool originated as a villain in the Spider-Ham universe, then later became a regular dog possessed of the same ultra-healing powers as Deadpool. In "Deadpool & Wolverine," Dogpool will be played by an animal named Peggy who was recently voted Britain's Ugliest Dog. Reynolds talked about Peggy in a recent interview with Empire Magazine, and the actor claimed that, while casting canine performers, he fell in love at first sight when he saw Peggy.