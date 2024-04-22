The Deadpool & Wolverine Trailer Features A Brilliant Easter Egg For Marvel Comics Fans
If you're not examining every single new detail in the freshly released "Deadpool & Wolverine" trailer, then can you really call yourself a fan of the Marvel Cinematic Universe? The movie is bringing the raunchy Merc with a Mouth into the MCU for the first time, and Ryan Reynolds gets to keep his R-rated naughtiness, marking a major first for Marvel Studios. Joining him is Hugh Jackman, reprising his beloved role as Wolverine for the first time since the character met his moving fate in "Logan," though it might be a version of Wolverine we've never met before. But there are bound to be many more mutants and Marvel characters joining in the fun as well.
However, no matter how big of a Marvel movie fan you might be, unless you're also a Marvel Comics fan, there's a brilliant Easter egg you possibly missed.
The new "Deadpool & Wolverine" trailer features a fantastic needle drop in the form of Madonna's "Like a Prayer," with Deadpool and Wolverine getting one of those cool slow-motion walks down a city street. If you look in the background of the shot that appears at the 1:24 mark, the background has a storefront with a name that references the co-creator of Deadpool in quite a hilarious fashion. If you don't understand even after we've pointed this out, we'll explain below.
Liefeld's Just Feet
Rob Liefeld is the co-creator of Deadpool, and he's also a Marvel Comics artist who rose to prominence working on the likes of the "New Mutants" and "X-Force" comics books. However, though credited with co-creating the Merc with a Mouth, as well as the time-traveling Cable, Liefeld is also known for some infamously terrible illustrations from the covers and pages of Marvel Comics. You might have seen Liefeld's artwork of Captain America going around online from time to time, including when it went up for auction last year, and it's one of the most frequently mocked comic images from his history at Marvel:
But Liefeld isn't only known for drawing ludicrously large chests like this one. He's also known for both avoiding drawing feet in his artwork and simply drawing them poorly. Liefeld is so bad at drawing feet that he once drew X-Men team member Jubilee's left foot on her right leg (see below), and this isn't the only time he's made such a mistake.
In fact, there was even a joke in "Deadpool 2" where Wade Wilson expresses how silly Domino's superpower of luck is by asking out loud, "What coked-out, glass pipe-sucking freakshow comic book artist came up with that little chestnut?! Probably a guy who can't draw feet!" Liefeld himself appreciated the joke, which Reynolds actually pitched to the comic creator before it made the final cut. So you can be sure he's on board with this gag, which puts his name on a shoe store called Liefeld's Just Feet.
It's a reference that Marvel Comics fans will appreciate, and now that you understand Liefeld's notorious history with comic book feet, you can laugh at it too. There are bound to be many more meta references like this when "Deadpool & Wolverine" hits theaters on July 26, 2024.