The Deadpool & Wolverine Trailer Features A Brilliant Easter Egg For Marvel Comics Fans

Rob Liefeld is the co-creator of Deadpool, and he's also a Marvel Comics artist who rose to prominence working on the likes of the "New Mutants" and "X-Force" comics books. However, though credited with co-creating the Merc with a Mouth, as well as the time-traveling Cable, Liefeld is also known for some infamously terrible illustrations from the covers and pages of Marvel Comics. You might have seen Liefeld's artwork of Captain America going around online from time to time, including when it went up for auction last year, and it's one of the most frequently mocked comic images from his history at Marvel:

Marvel Comics

But Liefeld isn't only known for drawing ludicrously large chests like this one. He's also known for both avoiding drawing feet in his artwork and simply drawing them poorly. Liefeld is so bad at drawing feet that he once drew X-Men team member Jubilee's left foot on her right leg (see below), and this isn't the only time he's made such a mistake.

Marvel Comics

In fact, there was even a joke in "Deadpool 2" where Wade Wilson expresses how silly Domino's superpower of luck is by asking out loud, "What coked-out, glass pipe-sucking freakshow comic book artist came up with that little chestnut?! Probably a guy who can't draw feet!" Liefeld himself appreciated the joke, which Reynolds actually pitched to the comic creator before it made the final cut. So you can be sure he's on board with this gag, which puts his name on a shoe store called Liefeld's Just Feet.

It's a reference that Marvel Comics fans will appreciate, and now that you understand Liefeld's notorious history with comic book feet, you can laugh at it too. There are bound to be many more meta references like this when "Deadpool & Wolverine" hits theaters on July 26, 2024.