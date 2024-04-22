Deadpool & Wolverine Trailer Teases A Logan We Might Not Know

Deadpool is back and more meta than ever, but this time he's bringing some serious backup. For the first time since Disney acquired rival studio 20th Century Fox (along with their entire catalogue of pre-existing IP), the upcoming "Deadpool & Wolverine" is now setting its sights on no less a prize than the Marvel Cinematic Universe ... and no less an icon than Hugh Jackman's Wolverine. It's the team-up movie that nobody saw coming, especially after 2017's "Logan" seemed to officially and definitively close the book on Jackman's portrayal of the character. The reaction to the newly released trailer for Marvel's sole theatrical release of 2024 only further proves that interest in this threequel among both fans and casual audiences alike remains at a fever pitch. But what about those who feel strongly that the beloved member of the X-Men ought to have stayed retired — or perhaps undergone a recasting, which Jackman himself once called "inevitable" — in light of the send-off provided by director James Mangold with (spoiler alert!) Logan's dramatic death?

Well, in a quintessential Deadpool twist, everyone's favorite Merc with the Mouth might have just found a way to have his cake and eat it, too.

The latest footage is heavy on the usual antics expected from a reunion between Ryan Reynolds and his adamantium-clawed co-star, but eagle-eyed fans may have spotted a few sneaky teases that potentially answer a longstanding loose thread about the film and its multiverse-smashing plot: Exactly which Wolverine is this supposed to be, anyway? Given the notoriously convoluted timeline shenanigans of the "X-Men" franchise, which walked so Kevin Feige and Marvel Studios could run, it's certainly a fair question to ask. What "Deadpool & Wolverine" suggests, however, is that this version of Logan might very well be one nobody's ever actually seen before.