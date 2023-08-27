Deadpools' X-Men Origins: Wolverine Look Was Apparently Almost 'Even Worse'

Gavin Hood's superhero flick "X-Men Origins: Wolverine," the fourth film in the X-Men series, was roundly derided upon its release in 2009. While it endeavored to fill in the backstory of the most popular X-Men character — played by Hugh Jackman — it was undone by a bad pace, some corny special effects, and broad characterization that was just a little too cartoonish for a PG-13 audience of nitpicking, adolescent comic book nerds.

One of the more vocal complaints about "Origins: Wolverine" was that the (then) relatively obscure comedy character Deadpool had been drastically altered from his on-page iteration. In the comics, Deadpool was a masked, scarred vigilante who was wholly aware of his status as a drawing on a page. He frequently broke the fourth wall, made crass jokes, and murdered without a second thought. In "Origins: Wolverine," Deadpool was a master swordsman who was subjected to bizarre superpower transfer experiments. In the film's climax, Deadpool had been transformed into, essentially, the film's boss monster. Deadpool had laser beam eyes, retractable sword arms, and teleportation powers. His shirtless torso was crisscrossed with weird technical tattoos, presumably as a guide for his experimenters.

Deadpool also had scarred eyes and no mouth. This was galling to fans who knew the character as "the merc with the mouth." Deadpool's redesign was hardly the worst problem with "Origins: Wolverine," but it became notorious. Eventually, when Reynolds made "Deadpool 2" in 2018, the newer, more popular version of the character went back in time to murder the "Origins: Wolverine" version. Actor Scott Adkins played the altered version of Deadpool, and he spoke to ComicBook.com back in May about playing the part and its notoriety. Adkins revealed that the initial designs for the character were so much worse than what audiences eventually saw.