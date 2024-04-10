X-Men 97 Just Adapted One Of The Darkest Marvel Storylines Ever

Spoilers for "X-Men '97" to follow.

Well, the first season of "X-Men '97" just swerved hard — but if you're familiar with the comics, you may have seen this coming.

In previous episodes, it seemed like human-mutant relations were slowly improving; Magneto turned over a new leaf, talking human authorities into giving him a second chance in the process, while Genosha was joining the United Nations. As established in the original "X-Men" animated series, Genosha is an island nation that once used enslaved mutants; mutants have since taken it over and turned it into a country for themselves. Statues of Magneto and Professor X adorn the land, twin monuments to the competing mutant messiahs.

In episode 5, "Remember It," the new love triangle of Rogue, Gambit, and Magneto flies to Genosha to get a firsthand look, meeting several familiar faces in a thriving mutant refuge. It's not long for this world; at a gala the following night, an enormous Sentinel attacks Genosha. The sound of celebratory fireworks is drowned out as the Sentinel firebombs the country and kills countless mutants.

Yes, unfortunately, the Sentinels' appearance in episode 1 "To Me, My X-Men" wasn't just to reintroduce the X-Men fighting some disposable (and nostalgic) robot foes. Madelyne Pryor's psychic vision in that episode, of a Sentinel's skeletal head emerging from a mutant graveyard, now looks like a premonition of the Genosha massacre rather than a forestalled threat.

Tragically, this was exactly the fate that befell Genosha in the comics, specifically "E is for Extinction," the opening arc of Grant Morrison's run on "New X-Men" (illustrated by Frank Quitely). Professor X's evil twin sister Cassandra Nova hijacks an enormous Sentinel and lets it loose on Genosha, razing the island's city and killing nearly all of the 16 million mutants who lived there.