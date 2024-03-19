Everything You Need To Remember About The Original Cartoon Before X-Men '97

During the original run of "X-Men: The Animated Series," the time-traveling mutant known as Bishop showed up like a superhero terminator with the intent to kill Gambit, believing him to be responsible for the future assassination of Senator Robert Kelly (which would lead to the Sentinels taking over, giving rise to a pretty dystopian future). When Bishop first arrives back in the X-Men's time, he suffers from amnesia and even thinks he's supposed to kill all of the X-Men before realizing his only target is Gambit. However, the team eventually goes to the time and place of the supposed assassination and realizes that it was not Gambit who assassinated the senator, but Mystique in disguise as Gambit.

The team prevents the assassination, which allows Bishop to return to his own timeline. Unfortunately, upon returning, he sees that his world is still in chaos, meaning a different incident took place as a result of the foiled assassination, requiring Bishop to go back in time once again. This time, he has to stop a virus made by Apocalypse (the mutant character, not the live-action movie of the same name). To add another layer to it, the mutant Cable showed up from an even more distant timeline than Bishop's to stop him because Bishop's actions would erase Cable's timeline. (Look, it makes a lot more sense when you're watching the show rather than reading a synopsis online but I am trying my best!) Eventually, Cable ends up using Wolverine's healing powers to create antibodies to fight off the virus, restoring both timelines.

Bishop also has a sister named Shard who travels with him sometimes, and he's also traveled through time with alternate versions of other X-Men from other alternate timelines. You know, multiverse stuff! However, it was confirmed at San Diego Comic-Con 2023 that both Bishop and Morph will officially join the team for "X-Men '97." Speaking of...