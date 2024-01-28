X-Men: Apocalypse Shaped How One Marvel Comic Writer Approached The Villain

If you're an "X-Men" fan, you should be listening to the "Cerebro" podcast. The host, literary agent/"X-Men" historian Connor Goldsmith, and a guest (usually an "X-Men" writer or fan of some repute) discuss a chosen character — both their history and why they resonate.

The 101st episode of "Cerebro" (released May 2023) featured comic writer Jonathan Hickman, who relaunched the X-Men comics alongside artist Pepe Larraz in 2019 with intersecting miniseries "House of X" & "Powers of X" (the latter pronounced like the number 10). For the episode, they discuss En Sabah Nur/Apocalypse, the most infamous X-Men antagonist not named Magneto.

Writer Louise Simonson and artist Jackson "Butch" Guice created Apocalypse in 1986 as the shadowy villain for their book "X-Factor." He was revealed to be an immortal mutant, possibly the very first one (stories claimed his birth name supposedly translated to "The First One," though a more accurate translation is "the Seven Lights," i.e. dawn). Born in Ancient Egypt, Apocalypse has shaped the curve of history to Herbert Spencer's survival of the fittest ethos.

The villain was (poorly) adapted in the bluntly titled 2016 film "X-Men: Apocalypse," played by Oscar Isaac in a performance that calls on none of his strengths as an actor. On "Cerebro," Hickman agrees the movie was "terrible" overall — except for the opening sequence. "X-Men: Apocalypse" begins in Egypt circa 3600 BC, when En Sabah Nur rules the Nile Valley. He is served by four mutant disciples — the Horsemen of Apocalypse. Hickman described this sequence as "Stargate: Apocalypse," recalling the 1994 blockbuster about ancient aliens ruling Egypt.