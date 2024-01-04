Star Trek's Biggest Prediction For 2024: Irish Unification Explained

You might have seen word going around about the Irish Unification of 2024. No, don't worry, you didn't miss a bombshell news story; people are floating a line of dialogue from what's been called the most controversial episode of "Star Trek: The Next Generation" — "The High Ground" (season 3, episode 12).

In this episode, the Enterprise visits Rutia IV. The planet's western continent, ruled by its eastern neighbor, is home to the terrorist group the Ansata, who fight for self-determination. Around 20 minutes into the episode, Data (Brent Spiner) asks Captain Picard (Patrick Stewart) about the moral arguments for terrorism, pointing to times when violence has affected political change.

Data lists three occasions: Mexican independence from Spain, the Kenzie Rebellion, and the Irish Unification of 2024. The first one is real history, the second is fictional, and the third is imagined but based on reality.

To be clear; the island of Ireland is divided between two governments. The Republic of Ireland, made up of 26 counties, is an autonomous state. The six counties of Northern Ireland remain part of the United Kingdom. The still-unresolved struggle for a united, self-governing Ireland consisting of all 32 counties is a lingering scar of British dominion and their lasting influence on the Emerald Isle.

Will Ireland be a whole nation once again by 2024's end, or will this prediction age like some of the other future forecasts in "Star Trek"? For example, see how "Space Seed" (aired in 1967) claimed humanity fought the Eugenics Wars against superhuman overlords ... in the 1990s.