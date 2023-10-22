The MCU Put A Target On The Back Of The Comic Book X-Men – Here's How They Survived

The Marvel Cinematic Universe changed who the stars of the Marvel comic universe are. Before the 2000s, the Avengers were the B-team while the X-Men sat beside Spider-Man as the company's crown jewel. There's a reason that 20th Century Fox bought the movie rights to X-Men, not the Avengers — a decision that had endless ramifications, especially once Marvel started making their movies in-house and eclipsed the third-party adaptations in public consciousness.

In 2019, Marvel's parent company Disney merged with 20th Century Fox, bringing the X-Men back under their roof. Reports indicate Marvel Studios is about to make a new X-Men movie a priority. This is quite the turnaround from a decade ago when Marvel was working to consign the X-Men to the ash heap of history — so long as they couldn't make any movies about them.

I'll disclose my bias; I'm an "X-Men" fan and I'm still a bit bitter about how they spent the 2010s marginalized. Just because the Merry Mutants have a secure future again doesn't mean all is forgiven or forgotten. The handling of the X-Men shows the current peril of Marvel's superhero comics; the source material has become little more than an IP farm.

Granted, consistent storytelling at Marvel Comics has always taken a backseat to editorial whims and crowd-pleasing (late editor-in-chief Stan Lee was a born salesman). The naked cynicism of MCU synergy is still a new low, though.