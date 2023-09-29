MCU X-Men Movie Finally Moving Forward As Marvel Prepares To Hear Writer Pitches
At long last, the "X-Men" are going to slowly but surely make their way into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Disney acquired Fox in a massive, landmark deal in 2019, which brought the rights to the "X-Men" and "Fantastic Four" under the control of Marvel Studios. Since then, very little has been done with the characters to fold them into the MCU. Now, however, real progress is being made on a movie reboot, as writers will soon be brought in to pitch on the project.
Deadline reports that Marvel Studios is getting ready to meet with writers this fall for the forthcoming "X-Men" movie reboot. While the film has yet to secure a release date, this is a major step in the right direction. As for the timing, this is all being made possible due to the fact that the Writers Guild of America strike finally ended earlier this week after a standoff that lasted nearly five months. Now though, it's back to work and this is viewed as one of the most coveted jobs up for grabs in Hollywood right now.
No specific writers were named in the report and, what's more, we shouldn't expect to hear anything official until early 2024. This is a very important property to Disney and they are surely not going to rush the process. After all, they've already waited four years.
Marvel's mutants finally return
Under Fox, the "X-Men" movies were massively successful. 2000's "X-Men" helped cement the superhero movie craze we've been living in for more than 20 years now, with a series of sequels and spin-offs following in the ensuing two decades. The last official movie in the series was 2019's critically and commercially disappointing "Dark Phoenix." The last movie to feature mutants of any kind produced by Fox was "New Mutants," which was dumped in theaters during the pandemic. In short, it's been a while since this franchise has graced the big screen. It's been far longer since an outright great entry in the series.
As it stands, the only live-action mutant-centric project on the horizon within the MCU is "Deadpool 3," which will not only bring back Ryan Reynolds as Wade Wilson, but Hugh Jackman as Wolverine as well. Meanwhile, the MCU is working through Phase 5 and Phase 6 right now, with "Avengers: The Kang Dynasty" and "Avengers: Secret Wars" set to serve as a two-part conclusion. Presumably, the "X-Men" reboot won't happen until after those movies come out, meaning late 2027 at the earliest. In the meantime, Marvel can focus on the animated "X-Men '97" on Disney+ while we wait for a live-action revival of the mutants.
The "X-Men" reboot does not currently have a release date but stay tuned as we'll be sure to bring you more details as they come our way.