MCU X-Men Movie Finally Moving Forward As Marvel Prepares To Hear Writer Pitches

At long last, the "X-Men" are going to slowly but surely make their way into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Disney acquired Fox in a massive, landmark deal in 2019, which brought the rights to the "X-Men" and "Fantastic Four" under the control of Marvel Studios. Since then, very little has been done with the characters to fold them into the MCU. Now, however, real progress is being made on a movie reboot, as writers will soon be brought in to pitch on the project.

Deadline reports that Marvel Studios is getting ready to meet with writers this fall for the forthcoming "X-Men" movie reboot. While the film has yet to secure a release date, this is a major step in the right direction. As for the timing, this is all being made possible due to the fact that the Writers Guild of America strike finally ended earlier this week after a standoff that lasted nearly five months. Now though, it's back to work and this is viewed as one of the most coveted jobs up for grabs in Hollywood right now.

No specific writers were named in the report and, what's more, we shouldn't expect to hear anything official until early 2024. This is a very important property to Disney and they are surely not going to rush the process. After all, they've already waited four years.