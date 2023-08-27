Why Taylor Kitsch's Gambit Only Appeared In X-Men Origins: Wolverine

Director Gavin Hood's "X-Men Origins: Wolverine" was designed to usher in a shiny new era for Fox's "X-Men" films. After the studio's original mutant trilogy came to an ignominious end in 2006 with "X-Men: The Last Stand" (a film that saw alleged sexual harasser Brett Ratner replace alleged sexual predator Bryan Singer at the helm), Fox decided to soft reboot the franchise by making a prequel film about Hugh Jackman's Man With the Adamantium Claws. "X-Men Origins: Wolverine" even teed up potential spinoffs by introducing Ryan Reynolds as a pre-Deadpool Wade Wilson and Taylor Kitsch as the Ragin' Cajun himself, the smooth-talking, card-chucking thief Remy LeBeau, better known as Gambit.

Pulling what we'd now call a "Black Adam," Hood's prequel did indeed change the hierarchy of Fox's X-Men Universe ... just not in the way it intended. The film's negative critical response and middling box office turnout led to Fox nixing plans for a series of "X-Men Origins" films, including one about Magneto. It also gave them all the more reason to ignore the film's post-credits scene teasing the return of Weapon X — a widely-hated version of Deadpool that stitched the Merc With A Mouth's, well, mouth shut — in favor of green-lighting Reynolds' completely different take on the character (eventually).

As for Kitsch's Gambit? He was never seen again, even after Kitsch became the hottest thing since sliced bread, starring in three major films in 2012 alone ("John Carter," "Battleship," and "Savages"). This also gave Kitsch a handy out when Fox's next wave of X-Men films sought to distance themselves from Hood's prequel. As Kitsch told Digital Spy in 2012, "I've got my plate pretty full with some amazing characters as well. [...] I'd love to do it again, but we're gonna do it right, and we're gonna do it dark if we do."