Why X-Men Origins: Magneto Was Canceled

It can seem like "superhero movie" is an automatic greenlight in Hollywood these days. Yet, the genre is still littered with unrealized projects.

One is "X-Men Origins: Magneto." True to its title, it would've chronicled the early years of the X-Men's arch-foe. If any Marvel villain could sustain an origin movie, it's Magneto, who has one of the boldest backstories in superhero comics. In the 1980s, "X-Men" comic writer Chris Claremont desired to revitalize Magneto, to make him "a more credible adversary, but also a more credible person." That meant offering a reason for why he believed in mutant supremacy. Claremont considered what was known about Magneto and struck upon brilliance:

"Magneto had to have come to adolescence, and possibly come of age, in the Second World War. And he certainly looked European. And what would have given him such an extreme attitude toward mutant-human relations? [...] The next corollary was, 'Oh. The Holocaust.'"

Magneto (born Erik Lehnsherr or Max Eisenhardt, depending on the version — we'll call him Erik since that's what the movies use) was born to a Jewish family in 1920s Germany. His family was sentenced to Auschwitz after the Nazis took power, with Erik the only survivor. Having seen the worst horrors that human prejudice has to offer, Magneto is forever convinced that mutants and humans can't cohabitate without violence. This means that his best friend, mutant integrationist Charles Xavier/Professor X, is also his greatest adversary.

The "X-Men" movies, to their credit, embraced this backstory. The first one opens in Auschwitz; as Erik's parents are herded to their deaths, he reaches out and, using his powers for the first time, crushes a metal gate separating them.

With such a compelling hook, how did "X-Men Origins: Magneto" never make it to the screen?