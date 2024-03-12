Marvel's X-Men '97 Series Has Fired Its Creator A Week Before Its Premiere

As Marlin the fish once famously put it in "Finding Nemo" when confronted by an unexpected turn for the worse, "Good feelings gone."

Marvel's upcoming animated show "X-Men '97" has come with nothing but good vibes since its announcement, bringing a fresh dose of nostalgia to many a Marvel fan of my generation. I speak for most of us when I say we practically grew up on the original "X-Men" cartoon and developed a Pavlovian response to that absurdly catchy theme song, and the marketing for the revival series has certainly leaned hard into the '90s of it all. Today, however, brings a sobering bit of news on the eve of the project's debut.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, creator, producer, and writer Beau DeMayo has been abruptly fired and will no longer take part in promotion for the series or take a creative role in any future seasons. The report notes that he had already finished work on season 2, informally bandied ideas around for a potential third season, and was even scheduled to attend the Hollywood premiere of "X-Men '97" taking place tomorrow. Additionally, DeMayo was a veteran of a number of other high-profile Marvel productions in recent years (including both "Moon Knight" and the planned "Blade" reboot starring Mahershala Ali), making him someone whom the studio clearly had a close working relationship with. All of these factors only make his sudden departure from "X-Men '97" all the more eyebrow-raising.

Neither Marvel nor DeMayo's camp offered any comment on the development, but you can read more details on the shocker below.