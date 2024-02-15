The Beloved '90s X-Men Animated Series Returns With Marvel's X-Men '97 Trailer

Grab your boombox and meet me at the skatepark, because we're throwing it back to the '90s, folks! Despite all the warm and fuzzy feelings that that decade inspires in Millennials like me, it wasn't exactly a golden age for superhero media ... on the big screen, that is. For comic fans and loyal viewers of Saturday morning cartoons, well, animated shows were simply the place to be. We had "Batman: The Animated Series" and "Spider-Man" at our fingertips, but we're here to talk about one beloved series over all the rest: "X-Men: The Animated Series." The pop-cultural legacy of this show simply can't be overstated, acting as a gateway to comic books for an entire generation of young fans.

Now, over three decades later (good God, we're old), Marvel is returning to the small screen with a Disney+ revival titled "X-Men '97." The project was first revealed back on Disney+ Day in 2021, but we've heard very little about it since. That finally changes today, as Marvel has released a bevy of new looks at the series continuation, including a new trailer, poster, images, and the voice cast reveal. Oh, and there's also an official release date, too. Get ready to relive your childhood when the 10-episode series comes to Disney+ on March 20, 2024. But until then, check out the new trailer above!