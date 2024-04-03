X-Men '97 Episode 4 Begins A Key Comic Book Arc With Storm And Forge

The fourth episode of "X-Men '97" is, in fact, two episodes crammed into one. The first half, called "Motendo," is about Jubille (Holly Chou) being teleported into Mojoworld where she is forced to fight inside a violent video game at the behest of a TV goblin named Mojo. The second half, called "Lifedeath, Part 1," follows Storm (Alison Sealy-Smith) after she lost her weather-controlling superpowers in the previous episode. It was quite a blow for Storm who was essentially a goddess. Now a mere mortal with no mastery of the elements, Storm is approached by a character named Forge (Gil Birmingham) with a proposal that they team up for an unspecified mission.

Forge had previously appeared in "X-Men: The Animated Series" (voiced by Marc Strange) as the leader of X-Factor, a separate team of super-mutants. Forge has the uncanny ability to intuit machines just by handling them, making him the world's greatest mechanic. He is an amputee and sports a high-tech bionic leg, an injury he sustained while fighting in the Vietnam War (according to the lore of the original X-Men comics). This is the first time Forge will have a significant role in animated "X-Men" lore.

The title "Lifedeath" will have already rung some bells in X-Fans' minds. "Lifedeath" was a notable story arc presented in "Uncanny X-Men" #186, published in July of 1984. It was part of a larger X-Men story called "Wraith War," and it seems ready to play out in "X-Men '97." Some fans consider "Lifedeath" to be the best story arc Storm ever received, as it dealt with the loss of her powers, as well as a notable romantic relationship.