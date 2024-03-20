X-Men '97 Review: A Straight Shot Of Animated Nostalgia (And All That Entails)

The Marvel Cinematic Universe, one might argue, climaxed in 2019 with the release of "Avengers: Endgame," a massive, three-hour orgy of superhero mayhem that brought together several dozen characters to fight an evil, purple-skinned environmentalist warlord. The flick also featured a time-travel widget that allowed superhero characters to visit previous MCU movies, injecting the proceedings with onanistic nostalgia. "Endgame" was a pat on the back for a decade's worth of film audiences, congratulating them for sticking with the 19-film series.

Since then, the MCU has felt like directionless falling action. The big hits in Phase Four have been fond farewells ("Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3") or mindless crossover action ("Spider-Man: No Way Home"). The only new concept introduced into the MCU since 2019 is the Multiverse, and audiences became bored with that notion pretty quickly; "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," "Morbius," "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania," and DC's "The Flash" all proved that the Multiverse isn't assured box office gold. Scooping up old, familiar superheroes to reprise their roles 25 years after the fact — and then placing them next to their new, youthful counterparts — was almost instantly tiring. The ever-contracting MCU is floundering.

Beau DeMayo's new animated series "X-Men '97" — while constructed to be a straight shot of nostalgia for kids born between, say, 1980 and 1985 — does, at the very least, abandon the multiverse angle, hoping to score back an aging audience with the retro-familiar. "X-Men '97" is presented as a direct continuation of 1992's "X-Men: The Animated Series" as if no time passed between its last episode (which aired on September 20, 1997) and now.

Just like classic rock, "X-Men '97" is familiar and comforting. Also like classic rock, it lost its edge a generation ago.