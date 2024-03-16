Marvel's X-Men Comics Are Repeating A Major Mistake

The animated X-Men are about to make their return to TV in "X-Men '97." This Disney+ series is basically a thirty-year-late sixth season of 1992's "X-Men," the first cartoon about the Marvel Comics superhero team (or at least, the first to get past the pilot episode).

The "X-Men" comics kept chugging along through highs and lows while their animated counterparts were in limbo, though. At SXSW 2024, Marvel previewed the comics' future. A relaunch is coming to "X-Men" in Summer 2024 under the banner "From The Ashes," the follow-up to the ongoing "Fall of X." There'll be three primary series at first:

"X-Men" by Jed McKay and Ryan Stegman. Cyclops and Magneto will lead a traditional X-Men superhero team based in Alaska.

"Uncanny X-Men" by Gail Simone and David Marquez. "Outlaw" lovebirds Gambit and Rogue head to New Orleans with Wolverine, Nightcrawler, and Jubilee in tow.

"Extraordinary X-Men" by Eve Ewing and Carmen Carnero. Set in Chicago, Kitty Pryde and Emma Frost will be teaching a new class of mutant students.

There's some exciting news here, particularly Simone's involvement. She's a living comic book legend (the literary analysis framework "Women in Refrigerators"? That's her brainchild). The set-up of her book, Rogue and Gambit on the run together, sounds perfectly in tune with the funny, sexy superheroes she writes (check out "Double Date," Simone's episode of "Justice League Unlimited" starring Green Arrow & Black Canary and The Huntress & the Questions).

Still, "From The Ashes" feels like it's putting these characters back in their comfort zones instead of new territory. It's all the more galling since these books follow the most ambitious era for the X-Men since Chris Claremont was writing them. Some fans are peeved and I fear Marvel is repeating the mistakes that left the X-Men in a creative rut during the 2010s.