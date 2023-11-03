Gen V's Finale Echoes An Incendiary X-Men Comic

This article contains spoilers for the "Gen V" season 1 finale.

"Gen V" season 1 has been building up the mystery of "The Woods," the secret lab under the Godolkin University campus, running tortuous experiments on Supes to devise a virus that will kill them all. In the season finale, "Guardians of Godolkin," this spring was finally let loose. Cate (Maddie Phillips) — groomed by Dean Shetty (Shelley Conn) as a telepathic lapdog, and Sam (Asa Germann) — who was experimented on in the Woods, are the ones who make it so.

The pair free the other Supes imprisoned in the Woods, by force, but their plans for liberation go further. No, they want revenge on humanity as a whole and intend to make a world by Supes, for Supes. So, when Cate and Sam free the prisoners of the Woods, they urge them to kill all the humans at Godolkin. It's not long before there's a full-scale massacre.

"Gen V" is a spin-off of "The Boys," but the "X-Men" influence is all over this show too; the superhero school setting, the teenage main characters, and investigations into how superpowers affect the leads' personal (and sex) lives. Continuing this analogy, while Andre (Chance Perdomo) might be able to control metal, Cate proves she's Magneto, a revolutionary who won't stand by as supes are subject to human whims. Or, is he the best comparison here? The "X-Men" comic that "Guardians of Godolkin" reminded me the most of was Grant Morrison's "Riot at Xavier's."