The Woods In Gen V Is Way Worse Than We Imagined

Warning: This article contains major spoilers for the latest episode of "Gen V."

We're well and truly in the home stretch now. Throughout each and every episode of "Gen V," the Prime Video series has taken us further and further into the depths of a whole new conspiracy. Not only is Godolkin University the furthest thing from the safe haven for young Supes it was marketed as, but the shocking death of Patrick Schwarzenegger's Golden Boy in the premiere has unraveled an even more disturbing mystery — one that traces right to the heart of the Vought-funded institution. As has been previously confirmed, dean of students Indira Shetty (Shelley Conn) is well aware of the secret facility known as "The Woods" located underneath campus grounds, where renegade Supes have been imprisoned, tortured, and outright killed in the pursuit of devious ends. Now, however, we've learned exactly what all the insidious experimentation has been about from the beginning.

After taking viewers on a mind-trip through the heads of our main circle of protagonists, episode 6 ends with a bombshell revelation. We once again circle back to Dean Shetty and her right-hand man Dr. Edison Cardosa (Marco Pigossi) in the thick of The Woods. After encouraging him to push the limits of whatever nasty virus he's injected into his victim's bloodstream, which has the effect of targeting Supes' powers on a cellular level, the doctor crosses yet another ethical line and ups the dosage until she's dead on the floor of her cell. Convinced that he's about to get reamed out for doing the unthinkable, Shetty instead delivers a chilling request: "Now, can you make it contagious?"

No, our overmatched heroes aren't out of The Woods yet; if anything, they're far deeper than they ever imagined.