Gen V's Funniest Concept Is One Of The Darkest Things In The Boys Universe

This post contains spoilers for episode 4 of "Gen V."

Godolkin University, or GodU, harbors many unsavory secrets, but the most sinister cover-up so far is The Woods, an underground facility where young Supes are brutally experimented on. Even though "Gen V" has offered crumbs to help us gradually understand this covert project, there's a lot we don't comprehend yet, especially in relation to Sam (Asa Germann), who has now been rescued, thanks to Emma (Lizzy Broadway). Based on previous flashbacks and Sam's enraged outburst in the latest episode, it appears his superpower is brutal superstrength, which might have been augmented due to intense experimentation in The Woods.

Things take a darker turn when Sam is alone with Emma at the abandoned game parlor after their bloody escape from the underground facility. Having bonded with Emma, who gently assures Sam she will never abandon him, Sam is afraid of losing her. This triggers a dissociative episode where the voices in his head appear as puppets that amplify his insecurities and deepest fears. At first, these visions present themselves in the form of "Television's Jason Ritter" (played by Jason Ritter himself), who appears as a host of a children's show alongside a puppet version of The Deep (replete with torso gills).

While the image of puppets yapping around and taunting Sam is laced with humor, the implications of these visions are much darker, especially when one considers that Sam experiences them frequently as audiovisual manifestations of his trauma. The puppet situation is somewhat similar to Noir unpacking his trauma related to Soldier Boy with the help of cartoon characters who provide him emotional support in "The Boys." But in Sam's case, the undertones are more sinister, as these visions often push him towards his more destructive tendencies.