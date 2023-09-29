Compound V Is Even More Insidious In Gen V Than In The Boys

This article contains spoilers for the latest episode(s) of "Gen V."

In the world of "The Boys," superheroes aren't all they're cracked up to be. We watched in blood-soaked horror as grown adults with a few screws loose wreaked havoc on their surroundings and the world at large, fueled by the Compound V formula — the synthesized basis of their powers — coursing through their veins. So why wouldn't the same apply to a bunch of hormonal college kids in the new spin-off series "Gen V" taking their first steps into the wide world of superheroism at Godolkin University, a college exclusively meant for Supes?

It takes all of a single scene in the premiere episode to realize that the status quo in "Gen V" is very much the same as in "The Boys" ... if not worse. Almost everyone in our main cast, from Jaz Sinclair's Marie Moreau to Maddie Phillips' Cate Dunlap to Lizze Broadway's Emma Meyer to Jordan Li (jointly portrayed by Derek Luh and London Thor) comes burdened with either a tragic backstory or emotional trauma. Marie has the profound misfortune of suffering from both, stemming from the horrific and graphic way she finds out she has powers in the show's opening moments. As we learned in "The Boys," such abilities only came into existence as a result of the creation of Compound V, the Nazi-invented super serum (courtesy of Frederick Vought, founder of Vought International) that has since been secretly introduced to random civilians in the general population.

The Compound V scandal becoming public knowledge in "The Boys" season 2 continues to have ripple effects on the students of "Gen V," where the rate of Supes-inflicted accidents has only increased and, more disturbingly, those Nazi-era experiments haven't exactly fallen by the wayside.