Gen V Review: Just As Fun And Twisted As The Boys, If A Little Too Familiar

The smartest choice in "Gen V" is perhaps the simplest: While the non-supe Hughie made for a fun underdog protagonist in "The Boys," this new show focuses primarily on Marie Moreau (Jaz Sinclair), a young powerful supe who wants to join The Seven. She and the friends she makes at the supes-only Godolkin University are already at the top of the food chain, powerful up-and-coming students who will never have to worry about A-Train accidentally crashing into them when they step off a curb. As the first episode makes clear at multiple points, these characters are far more likely to be the ones doing the crashing.

This choice makes for a group of main characters who are, on the surface at least, nowhere near as sympathetic as Hughie was in those first few episodes of "The Boys." What they are instead is messy, morally gray, and as Marie says in the trailers, deeply "f**ked up." They're a group of nearly untouchable supes, most of whose life goal is to join a corporate superhero group currently run by an unhinged sociopath. None of them are endearing on the surface, but slowly and surely over the first six episodes — the first three of which release on Prime Video on September 29, 2023 — they'll each worm their way into your heart.

A standout cast member so far is undoubtedly Lizze Broadway as Emma Meyer, Marie's size-shifting roommate who is taken far more seriously by the narrative than the running gag character Termite ever was in "The Boys." The story explores her powers in all sorts of silly, disturbing, NSFW ways, but Broadway is always able to keep the performance grounded and keep the audience rooting her on. The other big standout is Jordan, a nonbinary supe capable of switching back and forth between male and female at will, played by both Derek Luh and London Thor respectively. Once again with them, "Gen V" seems to have taken inspiration from a minor joke character in its parent show, (Doppelganger, a shapeshifter murdered by Homelander in season 2) and decides to treat the concept behind the power far more thoughtfully this time around.