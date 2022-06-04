The Boys' Infamous Termite Sex Scene Was Inspired By A Certain Ant-Man & Thanos Meme

Warning: some truly disturbing spoilers ahead for "The Boys" season 3.

"The Boys" is not a show for the faint of heart — nor is it a show to watch in your family living room, where anyone could stroll past and accidentally glimpse the untold horrors of whale explosions or splattering guts. During the premiere of the "The Boys" season 3, some fans learned this lesson the hard way when they tuned in to meet a super called Termite (who was briefly glimpsed in season 1, though he went unnamed at the time).

Initially, viewers expect the only NSFW content of this scene to be of the sexy variety. The squad encounter Termite at an afterparty for his movie premiere, where he slips away for a moment in private with his boyfriend. But vanilla sex has never been this show's style, and within minutes we learn just how kinky Termite can be when he shrinks down and crawls inside his boyfriend's urethra. Believe it or not, the idea for this scene began with a much more vanilla franchise: the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

You might recall the especially long lead-up to "Avengers: Infinity War," when the internet was abuzz with fans trying to figure out how Earth's Mightiest Heroes would take on Thanos. By far the most popular plan was for Ant-Man to take the lead by crawling inside the Mad Titan's butt and, y'know, expanding inside him. Sound familiar? It's no coincidence that "The Boys" put the Ant-Man theory to the test — showrunner Eric Kripke has revealed that their plan was to deliver what the MCU could never.