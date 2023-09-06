College Is A Bloodbath In The New Trailer For The Boys Spin-Off Gen V

Prime Video series "The Boys" has already gleefully shown the horrors that can unfold when humans are given superpowers, pumped-up egos, and zero consequences for their actions. Now, a new trailer has dropped for college-focused spin-off series "Gen V," which will combine all of those dangerous ingredients with the inexperience and poor impulse control of supes who have only just become legal adults.

"Gen V" is set at Godolkin University, colloquially known as "God U," an institution founded and operated by Vought International for training and talent-scouting young superheroes. The school's alumni include members of Vought's elite, top-branded superhero team, the Seven, and the promise of those rich rewards creates fierce competition among the students — competition that, as we've seen in previous trailers, can turn deadly.

The spin-off will intersect with the events of "The Boys" season 3, which means it takes place in the wake of season 2's public revelation that supes are made, not born — the product of Vought injecting babies with Compound V to give them superpowers. As if college wasn't stressful enough, these kids are adjusting to the knowledge that their parents sold their bodies to a corporation to be used as science experiments. They're gonna need a bigger keg.