Gen V Trailer Breakdown: The Boys Spin-Off Looks Suitably Crazy

"The Boys" is arguably the biggest superhero show on television. Now that the Arrowverse is dead and gone, and with Marvel shows being really more like limited series (with increasingly fewer people talking about them), Prime Video's satirical drama based on the comic book of the same name by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson reigns supreme.

Just like any good modern superhero title, "The Boys" is already big enough to be at its cinematic universe stage, with an animated spin-off releasing last year to some acclaim, a new one just around the corner — and possibly more in the future. Sure, it seems ironic that a show so focused on pointing out the evils of capitalism and mega corporations turning superhero stories into massive franchises is becoming a franchise of its own, but "The Boys" manages to justify its expansion thanks to sharp writing and a love for cartoonish absurdism.

Now, the world of "The Boys" is entering new territory as it goes back to school in "Gen V," a spin-off series about supes in college, which eventually turns into a story of murder and depravity. It's a spin-off of "The Boys," all right, and it looks suitably crazy.