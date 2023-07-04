The Boys Spin-Off Gen V's College Setting Will Turn The Shock Factor Up To 11

Are you a fan of superheroes? You might not be after watching "The Boys." The small-screen adaptation of Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson's comics, which was created by Eric Kripke and produced by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, isn't subtle about its satire ("All Superheroes Are Bastards" would've been a fitting alternate title for the series), nor should it be. It also prides itself on its shock-tastic comedy, from the events of the notorious "Herogasm" episode to the show's characteristic propensity for horrifically funny, blood-splattering carnage.

That looks to hold doubly true for "Gen V," the show's upcoming spin-off about a group of "supes" studying at Vought International's Godolkin University School of Crimefighting. Described by Prime Video as "part college show, part 'Hunger Games' — with all the heart, satire, and raunch of 'The Boys,'" the series will continue to expand the "Boys" Cinematic Universe (trademark pending) that already encompasses the animated "Diabolical" anthology shorts and, in a sense, the faux-news digital series/viral marketing shorts "Seven on 7."

Just as importantly, "Gen V" will join "The Boys," "Invincible," "Preacher," "Santa Inc.," and the incoming "Sausage Party" sequel series "Foodtopia" among the ranks of the Rogen/Goldberg Television Universe (they should probably just make life easier for all of us and merge their names into "Rogberg" or "Goldgen" already) — a place where there's no such thing as a scene that's too violent or a joke that's too vulgar, assuming it's punching up. However successful "Gen V" ultimately proves in building upon its parent series in a creative sense, rest assured, it will deliver the gross-out goods.