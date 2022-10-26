Sausage Party Is Returning As A Prime Video Series Called Foodtopia

Hold on to your buns, because "Sausage Party" is back! Prime Video has announced an order for a new animated series called "Sausage Party: Foodtopia," based on the feature of the same name featuring anthropomorphic foodstuffs in a grocery store with foul mouths, big dreams, and sex drives rivaling a teenager discovering internet tube sites for the first time. We called the film "raunchy, raw, and one of the most outrageous, funniest movies of the year," in our review back in 2016, and we definitely weren't alone. Not only was "Sausage Party" the first 3D computer-animated film to be rated R by the Motion Picture Association of America, but it became the highest-grossing R-rated animated film until it was surpassed by "Demon Slayer: Mugen Train" in 2020. The film was so extreme, it had to be heavily edited to avoid an NC-17 rating, which only added to the film's mystique.

"The original 'Sausage Party' was an incredibly hilarious, outrageous, one-of-a-kind entry into the world of animation," said Vernon Sanders, head of global television at Amazon Studios. "We are thrilled to collaborate again with Seth [Rogen], Evan [Goldberg], and their team at Point Grey, as well as our partners at Annapurna Television and Sony Pictures Television, to offer a new look into this world that will be brought to life so vividly for our global Prime Video customers."

The talking wieners haven't been eaten yet, with original film cast members Seth Rogen, Kristen Wiig, Michael Cera, David Krumholtz, and Edward Norton all returning. Noticeably absent is Salma Hayek, who voiced the Mexican lesbian taco Teresa del Taco, but funny folks Will Forte, Sam Richardson, Natasha Rothwell, and Yassir Lester have all been slated to join the team.