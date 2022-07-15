Gen V: Everything We Know So Far About The Boys Spin-Off Series
Season 3 of "The Boys" may have just come to an unforgettably disturbing end, but that doesn't mean fans of the uber-violent and typically irreverent superhero series will be kept out in the cold to twiddle their thumbs until the main series returns for a fourth go-around sometime in late 2023. Creator Eric Kripke has already delivered one spin-off of the original show — the animated anthology series "The Boys Presents: Diabolical" — and is now gearing up for yet another one. Teased for the past several months as a college-set series, the live-action spin-off will follow a group of young Supes in "America's only college exclusively for young-adult superheroes (run by Vought International)." Think of it like Charles Xavier's School for Gifted Youngsters in the "X-Men" franchise, except likely 100% more messed-up and blatantly satirical.
The series has remained untitled to this point, but today we've finally received new information (via IGN) about the show's clever new title, what to expect tonally, a new look at the show's cast, and much more. May we introduce you to the newly-titled "Gen V." Here's everything we know so far about this latest "The Boys" spin-off.
What we think Gen V will be about
"The Boys" has taken a broad view of the ongoing turmoil wrought by the Compound V formula created by the sinister Vought International corporation and its effects on superheroes (and supervillains) throughout the world, delivering a high-stakes narrative that pits the ultra-powerful Homelander (Antony Starr) and his fellow members of the Seven against Hughie Cambell (Jack Quaid), Billy Butcher (Karl Urban), and the rest of the ragtag, anti-Supe Boys. "Gen V," meanwhile, may narrow its focus significantly to just one particularly intriguing setting and the host of characters contained within. If full-grown Supes are able to wreak as much havoc as Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles) and his cohorts did in the previous season, who knows what kinds of mayhem a group of hormonal, inexperienced, and unpredictable college-aged Supes could very well unleash.
The results, needless to say, will likely be as gory, horny, and downright gross as the original series. While we know little of the show's plot, which will chart its own unfamiliar waters (the original show was able to borrow from Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson's comic series), the official description of "Gen V" is as follows:
Set at America's only college exclusively for young-adult superheroes (run by Vought International), Gen V is an irreverent, R-rated series that explores the lives of hormonal, competitive Supes as they put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the best contracts in the best cities. It's part college show, part 'Hunger Games' — with all the heart, satire, and raunch of 'The Boys.'
What we know about the cast and crew of Gen V
Most viewers would agree that one of the greatest strengths of "The Boys" has to do with its killer ensemble cast, each one as talented and charismatic as the next. The original series has depended on stars like Urban, Quaid, Ackles, Karen Fukuhara, Giancarlo Esposito, and more as known quantities to help draw fans in, but even lesser-known newcomers have stepped up and filled out their roles in impressive fashion, all but demanding that they become household names.
By comparison, the cast of "Gen V" are generally young and unproven, but clearly possess an underdog energy that could carry them to the heights achieved by the many stars of "The Boys." The official "The Boys" Twitter account dropped a new video on social media, giving its leads the opportunity to introduce themselves to audiences and set expectations high for what's to come in "Gen V."
Alternately describing the show as a "rollercoaster," "lots of hormones," and "f***ed up," the new cast waste no time at all likening this spin-off show to the spirit and edginess of the original. The cast includes previously announced stars Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sean Patrick Thomas, Marco Pigossi, Lizzie Broadway, Chance Perdomo, Shelley Conn, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, and Jaz Sinclair. Sinclair's character of Marie, notably, appeared in the last season of "The Boys" as one of the wards at an adoption center for superpowered children that Hughie visits.
Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters will serve as showrunners and executive producers on the series, along with Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Ori Marmur, Pavun Shetty, Ken Levin, Jason Netter, Garth Ennis, Darick Robertson, Craig Rosenberg, Zak Schwartz, Erica Rosbe, and Michaela Starr all in executive producer roles.
Where and when to watch Gen V
Though untitled at the time, "Gen V" was originally revealed back in September of 2020 and fast-tracked in the aftermath of high viewership ratings for season 2 of "The Boys." But even then, the core of the show remained the same: R-rated, a premise set at an exclusive Supe-run college, and the implicit promise of all sorts of unsavory events that inevitably come when two or more out-of-control Supes share the same space. Prime Video's investment in "The Boys" has certainly paid off, allowing millions of subscribers to turn the original series into one of the most popular, politically potent, and thematically relevant shows currently on the air. In light of that, it's little surprise that Prime Video would greenlight another spin-off in "Gen V," giving that same target demographic (and ideally new subscribers, as well) even more reason to tune in once the series premires.
Unfortunately, no release date for "Gen V" has yet been announced, but the series is currently in production. Between "The Boys" officially receiving the order for its fourth season and the possibility that the success of "Gen V" could lead to even more spin-offs in the future, it's a great time to be a fan of "The Boys." Check back often for any and all updates on "Gen V" as they come in.