Gen V: Everything We Know So Far About The Boys Spin-Off Series

Most viewers would agree that one of the greatest strengths of "The Boys" has to do with its killer ensemble cast, each one as talented and charismatic as the next. The original series has depended on stars like Urban, Quaid, Ackles, Karen Fukuhara, Giancarlo Esposito, and more as known quantities to help draw fans in, but even lesser-known newcomers have stepped up and filled out their roles in impressive fashion, all but demanding that they become household names.

By comparison, the cast of "Gen V" are generally young and unproven, but clearly possess an underdog energy that could carry them to the heights achieved by the many stars of "The Boys." The official "The Boys" Twitter account dropped a new video on social media, giving its leads the opportunity to introduce themselves to audiences and set expectations high for what's to come in "Gen V."

Allow us to introduce ya to GEN V, The Boys college spinoff in the works with this brilliant bunch. pic.twitter.com/OOKjjqb87y — THE BOYS (@TheBoysTV) July 15, 2022

Alternately describing the show as a "rollercoaster," "lots of hormones," and "f***ed up," the new cast waste no time at all likening this spin-off show to the spirit and edginess of the original. The cast includes previously announced stars Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sean Patrick Thomas, Marco Pigossi, Lizzie Broadway, Chance Perdomo, Shelley Conn, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, and Jaz Sinclair. Sinclair's character of Marie, notably, appeared in the last season of "The Boys" as one of the wards at an adoption center for superpowered children that Hughie visits.

Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters will serve as showrunners and executive producers on the series, along with Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Ori Marmur, Pavun Shetty, Ken Levin, Jason Netter, Garth Ennis, Darick Robertson, Craig Rosenberg, Zak Schwartz, Erica Rosbe, and Michaela Starr all in executive producer roles.