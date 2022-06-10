The Boys Season 4 Ordered By Amazon

Faster than a speeding bullet, Prime Video's "The Boys" has been officially renewed for another season of superhero satire, slightly too-real political commentary, and all manner of disgusting gore and unspeakable acts that we've come to expect from the joyously rebellious series. "Daddy's home," as Billy Butcher himself would say.

The news of "The Boys" getting the go-ahead for season 4 comes straight from Prime Video, who made the announcement while the currently ongoing third season has only just begun to air ... with only a little amount of technical difficulty, thanks to overwhelming demand for last night's episode. If anything, that only serves to justify the no-brainer decision to move ahead with even more "The Boys" goodness to come, proving that audience interest remains strong in the adventures of Jack Quaid's Hughie Campbell, his superhero girlfriend Starlight (Erin Moriarty), their troublesome leader Billy Butcher (Karl Urban), and the rest of the assorted misfits who make up the anti-Supe Boys.

In a PR statement, creator and showrunner Eric Kripke had this to say:

"Speaking for the cast and crew, we're so grateful to Sony, Amazon, and most of all the fans for embracing the show and allowing us to make more. We're thrilled to continue Butcher and the Boys' fight against Homelander and the Seven, as well as comment on the insane world we're living in. Also, this is the first time in history that exploding genitalia has led to further success."