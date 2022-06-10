The Boys Season 4 Ordered By Amazon
Faster than a speeding bullet, Prime Video's "The Boys" has been officially renewed for another season of superhero satire, slightly too-real political commentary, and all manner of disgusting gore and unspeakable acts that we've come to expect from the joyously rebellious series. "Daddy's home," as Billy Butcher himself would say.
The news of "The Boys" getting the go-ahead for season 4 comes straight from Prime Video, who made the announcement while the currently ongoing third season has only just begun to air ... with only a little amount of technical difficulty, thanks to overwhelming demand for last night's episode. If anything, that only serves to justify the no-brainer decision to move ahead with even more "The Boys" goodness to come, proving that audience interest remains strong in the adventures of Jack Quaid's Hughie Campbell, his superhero girlfriend Starlight (Erin Moriarty), their troublesome leader Billy Butcher (Karl Urban), and the rest of the assorted misfits who make up the anti-Supe Boys.
In a PR statement, creator and showrunner Eric Kripke had this to say:
"Speaking for the cast and crew, we're so grateful to Sony, Amazon, and most of all the fans for embracing the show and allowing us to make more. We're thrilled to continue Butcher and the Boys' fight against Homelander and the Seven, as well as comment on the insane world we're living in. Also, this is the first time in history that exploding genitalia has led to further success."
The Boys are back, baby
Rest assured, fans: there will be far more bone-breaking, genitalia-exploding, and occasionally sentimental action to come. Season 3 of "The Boys" was met with much of the same levels of critical acclaim as the previous 2, with /Film's Danielle Ryan praising the subversive and thematically on-point series in her review:
"The Boys" season 3 doesn't waste a single second of its screen time, and every tiny scene has a distinct reason for being there, which makes it one helluva ride. For a show that can be incredibly juvenile in its humor, it's surprisingly mature in how it treats more volatile subject matter.
Now with 4 episodes left in the current season, viewers can breathe a sigh of relief that Prime Video is committed to remaining in the Eric Kripke business for years to come. As Amazon Studios' head of global television Vernon Sanders said,
"From our first conversation with Eric Kripke and the creative team about Season Three of 'The Boys,' we knew the show was continuing to get even bolder — an impressive feat considering the wild success of the Emmy-nominated second season. 'The Boys' continues to push boundaries in storytelling while also being relentlessly entertaining and threading the needle on social satire that feels all too real. This stylized world of the series has incredible global reach and the viewership for opening weekend is proof of that. We are immensely proud of the cast and crew that has spawned a franchise for Prime Video, and we look forward to bringing more of 'The Boys' to our customers."
Prime Video also revealed that viewership ratings from just the first 3 days after the premiere of season 3 has improved over 17% from season 2 and a dramatic 234% from season 1, in case you were wondering just how easy of a call this was to make. Until we find out an exact release date for season 4, you can catch ongoing episodes of "The Boys" season 3 every Friday on Prime Video.