The Boys' Erin Moriarty On The 'Amazing, Hilarious, And Scarring' Herogasm Episode [Exclusive]
This article contains potential spoilers for current and future episodes of "The Boys" season 3.
Season 3 of "The Boys" and its shrinkable new superhero, Termite, have already given us their own disturbing explode-a-butt rendition of a certain Ant-Man and Thanos meme, but if you thought that was graphic, you ain't seen nothing yet. The upcoming sixth episode of "The Boys" season 3 will be adapting the controversial "Herogasm" storyline from the "Boys" comics by Garth Ennis and John McCrea, and let's just say it involves the Boys infiltrating a superhero orgy.
/Film's Rafael Motomayor recently conducted an interview with Erin Moriarty who plays Starlight, the newly minted co-captain of the Seven with Homelander (Anthony Starr) on "The Boys." A superhero team sponsored by Vought International, the Seven parodies Zach Snyder's "Justice League," with its abandoned tagline of "Unite the Seven." In its "Herogasm" episode, slated to be the sixth in the season, "The Boys" may be uniting heroes in a more biblical sense, as they have carnal knowledge of each other in said orgy.
Moriarty had this to say about filming the risqué episode:
"It was five days in a row, 12-plus hours a day, well over 12 hours, of just being surrounded by nudity. And it was pretty wild. I'd never been in a room with so many dildos, so many sex toys, so much nudity, so much simultaneous sex going on in all different ways. I had to do one scene with one character where I'm talking to him and he's totally nude. So I'm trying to maintain eye contact with him because that was on the first day and I'm still getting used to working around so many naked people."
'He all of a sudden became a porn director'
"The Boys" season 3 has done an expert job so far of skewering our superhero-obsessed culture, showing how its homicidal "heroes" engage in Nazi-potato-porn scenarios when they're not smiling at red carpet premieres or keeping up the corporate lie of Voughtland's Inclusive Kingdom. For Moriarty, however, one of the biggest highlights of shooting season 3 came from watching the director of the "Herogasm" episode choreograph an orgy scene as if he were a legit porn director (or maybe Stanley Kubrick blocking "Eyes Wide Shut"). She continued:
"I think my favorite part was observing the director of that episode, Nelson Cragg, who was so awesome, directing the people in the background who are simulating sex. He all of a sudden became a porn director. And the things that he was saying to them to get what he wanted for them to simulate sex, I think that was one of my favorite parts of filming the episode, is just observing him and then him yelling, 'Cut,' and shaking his head like, 'What am I doing?' But it was amazing, hilarious, and scarring at the same time."
The first three episodes of "The Boys" season 3 are currently streaming on Prime Video, with episode 4 set to air on June 10, 2022, and new episodes coming every Friday thereafter.