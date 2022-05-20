The Boys In-World Movie Dawn Of The Seven Gets A Zack Snyder-Style Movie Trailer

The trailer has a few in-jokes for fans of the series looking for clues, like A-Train (Jessie Usher) showing up after everyone else because he was probably added back in during re-shoots, and the small sequence with Homelander (Antony Starr) telling his white supremacist ex Stormfront (Aya Cash) that they were breaking up. It's wild to see how the in-world fiction reflects the events of the series, because Vought still has to make its heroes marketable somehow. Imagine if Ben Affleck and Henry Cavill actually had superpowers, and you start to see exactly how the world of "The Boys" can be slightly surreal.

Along with the trailer, Prime Video released a promotional poster design for the faux-film, with gorgeous art by artist Kyle Lambert, who also does the posters for "Stranger Things":

Prime Video

Perhaps the most fun of all, though, is the promotional website, DawnoftheSeven.com, which contains fictional reviews, quotes, and even a reference to a place called "Slash Vilm," which recommends making sure you stay for a post-post-credits sequence. Sounds pretty smart to me. The tongue-in-cheek satire done throughout the past year to hype up "The Boys" season 3 has been nothing short of brilliant, and I'm not just saying that because they made me feel special with a parody reference. The humor in the "Seven on 7" segments, the "Vought+ Day" video, and this loving jab at "Justice League" is another great notch on the utility belt.

Check out "Dawn of the Seven" in some form or another when "The Boys" returns for its third season on June 3, 2022, exclusively on Prime Video.