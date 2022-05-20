The Boys In-World Movie Dawn Of The Seven Gets A Zack Snyder-Style Movie Trailer
Whoever is in charge of marketing for "The Boys" deserves a raise. The satirical superhero streaming series is coming back on June 3 for its third season, and the marketing team has kept fans interested in a variety of great ways while we wait. The marketing for "The Boys" has always played with meta, commenting on our own reality while clearly still firmly within the fictional one of the series. With season 3 only a few weeks away, premiering on June 3, 2022, they're dropped one last fun piece of promotional material: a trailer for the in-universe movie, "Dawn of the Seven," complete with references to the "Bourke Cut." This isn't the first time "The Boys" have taken a swing at our own media or fan response, but it's definitely a big one. They've roasted Marvel plenty of times, but DC has mostly stayed off of their radar ... until now.
Seven heroes will rise
The trailer has a few in-jokes for fans of the series looking for clues, like A-Train (Jessie Usher) showing up after everyone else because he was probably added back in during re-shoots, and the small sequence with Homelander (Antony Starr) telling his white supremacist ex Stormfront (Aya Cash) that they were breaking up. It's wild to see how the in-world fiction reflects the events of the series, because Vought still has to make its heroes marketable somehow. Imagine if Ben Affleck and Henry Cavill actually had superpowers, and you start to see exactly how the world of "The Boys" can be slightly surreal.
Along with the trailer, Prime Video released a promotional poster design for the faux-film, with gorgeous art by artist Kyle Lambert, who also does the posters for "Stranger Things":
Perhaps the most fun of all, though, is the promotional website, DawnoftheSeven.com, which contains fictional reviews, quotes, and even a reference to a place called "Slash Vilm," which recommends making sure you stay for a post-post-credits sequence. Sounds pretty smart to me. The tongue-in-cheek satire done throughout the past year to hype up "The Boys" season 3 has been nothing short of brilliant, and I'm not just saying that because they made me feel special with a parody reference. The humor in the "Seven on 7" segments, the "Vought+ Day" video, and this loving jab at "Justice League" is another great notch on the utility belt.
Check out "Dawn of the Seven" in some form or another when "The Boys" returns for its third season on June 3, 2022, exclusively on Prime Video.