The Boys Could End Up With More Spin-Offs

There's just no getting around certain inevitabilities in Hollywood. When a certain type of franchise finds itself becoming a little "too" popular, logic dictates that more satirical and hard-hitting stories will follow in its wake, providing a crucial sense of counterprogramming for those who've become somewhat disenchanted by the accepted flavor du jour. With superheroes dominating so much of the current marketplace, it was only a matter of time before properties like "Deadpool," the animated series "Invincible," and HBO's "Watchmen" arrived on the scene to provide an alternative to their more-traditional counterparts.

Prime Video's "The Boys" is definitely no exception, taking direct shots at the idealistic Superman archetype through the presence of Antony Starr's sociopathic villain Homelander, making bold political statements while its big-screen brethren play things safe for the sake of four-quadrant appeal, and even going so far as to lovingly lampoon the entire culture surrounding superheroes — particularly the "genre's" overall franchise-or-bust mentality.

In that context, a show like "The Boys" embracing a similar pivot towards spin-offs can't help but feel slightly amusing, even as fans would gladly watch even more stories set in the world based on Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson's original comic series. According to Entertainment Weekly, we can expect much more where that came from. Here's what creator and showrunner Eric Kripke had to say about the future of "The Boys:"

"We have a couple more scripts [for shows] that we're in various stages of talking about ... I don't think we're going to rush it. I think we want to build it slowly."