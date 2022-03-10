Trouble In Vought-Land: The Boys Spin-Off Loses Its Leads

Deadline's sources revealed that Carrero and McGhie left the series for a number of reasons, including the long wait time on production. The project has also apparently changed in that time, with casting taking place before showrunners Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters ("Agent Carter") were signed. The pair have changed the creative direction of the show, and reportedly the character McGhie was set to play changed dramatically. Here's the official synopsis of the series:

Set at America's only college exclusively for young-adult superheroes (run by Vought International), the untitled "The Boys" spinoff is an irreverent, R-rated series that explores the lives of hormonal, competitive Supes as they put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the best contracts in the best cities. It's part college show, part "Hunger Games" — with all the heart, satire, and raunch of "The Boys."

Carrero won't be going too far, however, as she's booked a series regular role on the streamer's upcoming series "The Consultant." The series is inspired by Bentley Little's 2015 novel of the same name and stars Christoph Waltz ("Inglorious Basterds"), Nat Wolff ("The Fault in Our Stars"), and Brittany O'Grady ("The White Lotus"). Carrero will play Patti, the fiancée of Wolff's character, a mobile app developer named Craig. The series is a dark comedy/workplace thriller about a bow tie-clad consultant named Mr. Patoff (Waltz) who takes over a company after a merger gone wrong.

While it's a shame that "The Boys" spin-off is facing another setback, it's hard to blame actors for taking other roles and moving on when a project takes too long to begin production. Hopefully, the folks at Prime Studios are able to find some other talented young adults to take on the roles of these college-bound supes.

Fans of the dark, adults-only franchise can get their fix when "The Boys" season 3 premieres on June 3, 2022, or check out the animated anthology series, "The Boys Presents: Diabolical," now streaming on Prime Video.