The Boys Spin-Off Has Two New Showrunners In Agent Carter's Michele Fazekas And Tara Butters

Season 3 of "The Boys" wrapped production earlier this month, and today, we've got some new details on the show's first untitled spin-off. The spin-off centers on a college for superheroes, or "Supes," and we heard back in March that it had cast Lizze Broadway and Jaz Sinclair as two of those young Supes. Now, Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television have announced that class is officially in session and the spin-off has been greenlit, with Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters serving as showrunners.

Fazekas and Butters already have some superhero experience in their resume. They both served as executive producers and writers on ABC's "Agent Carter," which itself was a spin-off of the "Captain America" movies. Of course, where "The Boys" are concerned, heroes like the show's version of Superman, Homelander (Anthony Starr), aren't such great heroes.

It doesn't sound like the next generation of Supes will be, either. Here's the official synopsis for "The Boys" spin-off via Amazon's press release:

"Set at America's only college exclusively for young-adult superheroes (run by Vought International), the untitled 'The Boys' spinoff is an irreverent, R-rated series that explores the lives of hormonal, competitive Supes as they put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the best contracts in the best cities. It's part college show, part 'Hunger Games'—with all the heart, satire, and raunch of 'The Boys.' Jaz Sinclair, Lizze Broadway, Shane Paul McGhie, Aimee Carrero, Reina Hardesty, and Maddie Phillips will portray young superheroes, with additional cast to be announced."