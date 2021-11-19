Christoph Waltz To Star In Amazon Thriller The Consultant From WandaVision Director Matt Shakman

He's been a Bond villain and an SS officer, he's worked with Guillermo del Toro and Wes Anderson this year alone, and now Oscar-nominated actor Christoph Waltz is kicking in the door at Amazon Prime. The "Inglorious Basterds" actor is set to lead in Tony Basgallop's dark comedy series "The Consultant," based on Bentley Little's 2015 novel of the same name. The show is backed by MGM and Amazon Studios and will run on the Prime streaming service.

As Deadline describes it, the show is "a darkly comedic workplace thriller that explores a sinister relationship between boss and employee." Matt Shakman ("Wandavision") sits in the director's chair as well as nabbing an executive producer credit alongside Basgallop and Waltz, Steve Stark, and Andrew Mittman. Kai Dolbashian co-produces. Bagsgallop had this to say about the project:

"It's a huge honor to be working with the talents of Matt Shakman and Christoph Waltz on this project that I developed with the team at 1.21 and Toluca Pictures, and with MGM and Amazon Studios we've found partners who are not afraid to be bold and explosive."

Vernon Sanders, the Amazon Studios head of television, voiced his excitement:

"With The Consultant, Tony Basgallop has created something fearless with equal parts savage humor and delicious thrills. We are excited to collaborate with him and the entire creative team in bringing this edge-of-your seat, can't-miss series to our Prime Video customers across the globe."