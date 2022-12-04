Gen V Trailer: The Kids Aren't Alright In The Boys College Spinoff Series

Across movies, TV shows, books, and comics, I'd bet you could easily name five or more properties off the top of your head that depict schools for students with special abilities. The creators behind Prime Video's "The Boys" are hoping to add one more to your list with the upcoming spin-off "Gen V," which has just dropped its first trailer and is set to release sometime in 2023. Announced in September 2020, the new project follows the animated "The Boys Presents: Diabolical" shorts as the second offshoot of the core show but is the first in live action. As such, it will largely set the tone for whether "The Boys" source material can sustain an extended universe.

With how many popular comic book superheroes they've parodied, "The Boys" comic series, written by Garth Ennis and illustrated by Darick Robertson, is not lacking in abundant characters to adapt. "Gen V" will loosely chronicle the team known as the G-Men, who are an unabashed satire of the X-Men, but will also take inspiration from "The Hunger Games" according to Prime Video's synopsis of the show.

In the comics, the G-Men are a major money maker for Vought and are artificially branded as misfits despite coming from wealthy backgrounds. Also like the X-Men, there are several teams that have spun out of the G-Men, including G-Force and G-Style, meaning any members of those teams are on the table to be used in the show, along with completely new characters. Check out the first look trailer for "Gen V" below.