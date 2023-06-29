Why Does Secret Invasion Have Some Of The Worst Ratings For An MCU Show? An Investigation

This article contains spoilers for "Secret Invasion."

"Secret Invasion," the latest chapter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has arrived — with a whimper. According to Samba TV (a technology firm specializing in television audience analytics), the viewership for the "Secret Invasion" premiere during its first five days of release (June 21-25) was 994 thousand. This is the second worst showing for an MCU show on Disney+, ahead of only "Ms. Marvel" at 775 thousand.

Samba TV has tracked all the previous MCU Disney+ premieres with the same metrics. "Loki" had by far the largest audience, with 2.5 million viewers during its first five days. This makes sense; Tom Hiddleston's Loki has always been a fan favorite (particularly a fangirl favorite). After Loki's seeming death in "Avengers: Infinity War," these fans were eager to see more of the God of Mischief.

"Moon Knight" and "Falcon and the Winter Soldier" were next, tying at 1.8 million viewers. They might have been successful for the opposite reason; the former had the novelty of a new hero (played by the delightful Oscar Isaac), and the latter starred old favorites (Sebastian Stan's Bucky Barnes, like Loki, has a devoted following). "WandaVision" had 1.6 million viewers — it was the first of the series to premiere (in January 2021). Plus, between the Emmy nominations and personal anecdotes, I'd say "WandaVision" was the one with staying power.

Next was "Hawkeye" at 1.5 million viewers — Clint has always been the lightweight of the Avengers. "She-Hulk" likewise earned 1.4 million viewers within four days of release. All-in-all though, these returns are consistent. The only outlier is "Loki," which trended upward compared to the rest. Why has "Secret Invasion" fallen behind?