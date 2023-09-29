A Guide To The New Supes Of The Boys Spin-Off Gen V

This article contains minor spoilers for the first three episodes of "Gen V."

"Gen V," the new spin-off of Prime Video's "The Boys," has debuted and it's quite good. I'll admit I was skeptical about the series; a spin-off, by nature, felt like "The Boys" becoming the very media franchise it satirizes. "Gen V," though, is too charming to discount — don't worry, it's no less gory than its parent show.

"The Boys" is about human vigilantes looking to take down corrupt superheroes ("Supes" as they're commonly referred to in this world) and their corporate owners, Vought International. "Gen V" has an insider's POV; the leads are young Supes-in-training at Godolkin University, Vought's farm for new heroes.

The superheroes as students angle makes comparisons to "X-Men" obvious, but "The Boys" universe has never been content to be like other superhero stories. The adult "heroes" are total cynics, indifferent to human life and concerned only with image and money — there's a reason that the show's tagline was "Never meet your heroes." The Supes of "Gen V" are kids who are only getting their first tastes of how the world works. Will they go along to get along or fight back?

It's time for orientation at superhero school, so let's meet our new cast.