The X-Men Movies Almost Changed Rogue In The Comics

For as long as I've known the X-Men, Rogue has been one of my favorite members of the team. It was her white-streaked hair and charming Southern Belle accent that first caught my notice, but what makes Rogue endure is her tortured soul.

Her untamed powers, to lethally absorb the vitality, memories, and superabilities of other people, prevent her from touching anyone; her first kiss put her boyfriend in a coma. So, she keeps herself closed off, too afraid of hurting others to get close to them — even her true love Gambit/Remy LeBeau. With this intersection of superpowers and characterization, Rogue shows how not all mutant powers are blessings. Due to underserved sex education in the United States, plenty of teens (especially queer ones) can relate to Rogue's fear that intimacy will cause calamity.

Now, most "X-Men" characters have complicated histories and Rogue is no different. Writer Chris Claremont may be most famous for "X-Men," but he also wrote "Ms. Marvel" in the 1970s. He created Rogue with artist Michael Golden as a villain for Carol Danvers; in Rogue's debut, "Avengers Annual #10," she's a villain who steals Ms. Marvel's powers. It wasn't long before she joined the heroes, though, in "Uncanny X-Men" #171 (by Chris Claremont and Walt Simonson).

With no real name besides "Rogue," she still became a fan favorite. She was a star in the 1992 "X-Men" cartoon series (voice by Lenore Zann), the spitting image of the comic version with an ostentatious personality and the Ms. Marvel powers of super-strength and flight. Someone who wasn't a fan? Comic writer Grant Morrison, who almost reworked Rogue from the ground up when writing "X-Men."